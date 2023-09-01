Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] Stock trading around $208.70 per share: What’s Next?

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] gained 8.36% or 16.11 points to close at $208.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2772668 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Veeva Clinical Database Crosses 200 Study Milestone, Cuts Time to Aggregate and Clean Study Data by 30-50%.

Next-generation clinical data application harmonizes data for efficiency and speed.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Veeva Clinical Database (CDB) enables innovative ways of managing clinical trial data, saving customers 30 to 50% of the time required to aggregate, clean, and transform data. Since Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) announced its launch, Veeva CDB has cleaned more than 200,000 subjects to quickly provide quality data across more than 200 studies.

It opened the trading session at $198.10, the shares rose to $209.96 and dropped to $197.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VEEV points out that the company has recorded 20.25% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 933.90K shares, VEEV reached to a volume of 2772668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEEV shares is $212.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Veeva Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Veeva Systems Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEEV in the course of the last twelve months was 41.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

Trading performance analysis for VEEV stock

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.97. With this latest performance, VEEV shares gained by 4.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.46 for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.24, while it was recorded at 194.77 for the last single week of trading, and 180.69 for the last 200 days.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.30 and a Gross Margin at +71.05. Veeva Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.63.

Return on Total Capital for VEEV is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.64. Additionally, VEEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] managed to generate an average of $72,317 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Veeva Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Veeva Systems Inc. go to 13.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

The top three institutional holders of VEEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VEEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VEEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.