TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Stock trading around $16.53 per share: What’s Next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] price plunged by -0.36 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM that TEGNA Stations Receive Ten National 2023 Edward R. Murrow Awards.

TEGNA stations receive more National Murrow Awards than any other station group and Overall Excellence for a second consecutive year.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced its stations have received ten 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in broadcast journalism, more than any other station group. WFAA was recognized for Overall Excellence, Large Market Television, marking the second consecutive year a TEGNA station has received this honor. The Edward R. Murrow Awards are sponsored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) and honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

A sum of 1894218 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.06M shares. TEGNA Inc. shares reached a high of $16.66 and dropped to a low of $16.50 until finishing in the latest session at $16.53.

The one-year TGNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.29. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

TGNA Stock Performance Analysis:

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.28 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.54, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TEGNA Inc. Fundamentals:

TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

TGNA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGNA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGNA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.