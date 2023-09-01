TD Cowen lifts NetApp Inc. [NTAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NetApp Inc. [NASDAQ: NTAP] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $76.70 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM that NetApp Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards for Infrastructure Storage and Marketplace Infrastructure.

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, announced it was recognized as a 2023 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year Awards in two categories: Infrastructure Storage and Marketplace Infrastructure. These prestigious awards highlight NetApp’s track record of delivering scalable, performant, and secure storage solutions to customers as they continue to migrate, modernize, and transform their business-critical IT with Google Cloud.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re delighted to recognize NetApp as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers.”.

NetApp Inc. represents 214.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.34 billion with the latest information. NTAP stock price has been found in the range of $76.19 to $76.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, NTAP reached a trading volume of 3067931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NetApp Inc. [NTAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTAP shares is $77.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for NetApp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NetApp Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTAP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NTAP stock

NetApp Inc. [NTAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, NTAP shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for NetApp Inc. [NTAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.97, while it was recorded at 76.06 for the last single week of trading, and 68.48 for the last 200 days.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NetApp Inc. [NTAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.72. NetApp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.04.

Return on Total Capital for NTAP is now 30.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 127.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.58. Additionally, NTAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 227.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NetApp Inc. [NTAP] managed to generate an average of $106,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NetApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NetApp Inc. [NTAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NetApp Inc. go to 6.96%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NetApp Inc. [NTAP]

The top three institutional holders of NTAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NTAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NTAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.