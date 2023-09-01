Sysco Corporation [SYY] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] slipped around -0.44 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $69.65 at the close of the session, down -0.63%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sysco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo 6th Annual Consumer Conference.

The live webcast for the event can be accessed at investors.sysco.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event is completed.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sysco Corporation stock is now -8.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SYY Stock saw the intraday high of $70.38 and lowest of $69.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.41, which means current price is +0.62% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 2549347 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $84.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, SYY shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.36 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.14, while it was recorded at 70.05 for the last single week of trading, and 76.02 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +18.15. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.32.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 24.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 104.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.90. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 547.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.40.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 12.55%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corporation [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.