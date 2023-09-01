Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] Revenue clocked in at $646.60 million, up 85.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Sprinklr Inc. [NYSE: CXM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.44%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Sprinklr to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that Manish Sarin, Sprinklr’s Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a Fireside Chat at the following event:.

Citi’s 2023 Global Technology ConferencePresenter: Manish Sarin, Chief Financial Officer, SprinklrDate: September 7, 2023Location: Hilton Hotel, 1335 6th Avenue, New York, NYTime: 1:00pm ET.

Over the last 12 months, CXM stock rose by 28.00%. The one-year Sprinklr Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.69. The average equity rating for CXM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.96 billion, with 265.58 million shares outstanding and 143.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, CXM stock reached a trading volume of 2425909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXM shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Sprinklr Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprinklr Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXM in the course of the last twelve months was 130.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CXM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, CXM shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.10 for Sprinklr Inc. [CXM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.01, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 11.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sprinklr Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.29 and a Gross Margin at +73.44. Sprinklr Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.02.

Return on Total Capital for CXM is now -9.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, CXM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] managed to generate an average of -$15,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Sprinklr Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

CXM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprinklr Inc. go to 30.00%.

Sprinklr Inc. [CXM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CXM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CXM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CXM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.