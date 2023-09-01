Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] Revenue clocked in at $0.20 million, down -82.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SONN] loss -28.34% or -0.08 points to close at $0.20 with a heavy trading volume of 4776666 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 10:55 AM that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces 1-for-22 Reverse Stock Split.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) (“Sonnet” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-22 reverse stock split of its outstanding common stock. This will be effective for trading purposes as of the commencement of trading on Friday, September 1, 2023.The reverse stock split is intended to increase the per share trading price of Sonnet’s common stock to satisfy the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (Rule 5550(a)(2)). Sonnet’s common stock will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “SONN” and under a new CUSIP number, 83548R303. As a result of the reverse stock split, every twenty-two pre-split shares of common stock outstanding will become one share of common stock. The par value of the Company’s common stock will remain unchanged at $0.0001 per share after the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will not change the authorized number of shares of the Company’s common stock. The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split results in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive a cash payment based on the average closing price of the Company’s common stock on the five (5) consecutive days leading up to the effective date of the reverse split. The reverse split will also apply to common stock issuable upon the exercise of Sonnet’s outstanding warrants and stock options, with a proportionate adjustment to the exercise prices thereof, and under the Company’s equity incentive plans.The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding from approximately 38.5 million to approximately 1.8 million.On August 31, 2023, the stockholders of the Company approved the reverse stock split by a majority of the votes cast and gave the Company’s board of directors discretionary authority to select a ratio for the split ranging from 1-for-2 to 1-for-35. The board of directors approved the reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-22 on August 31, 2023.Securities Transfer Corporation is acting as the exchange agent and transfer agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. Beneficial holders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and “hitch-hikes” on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet’s FHAB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s reverse stock split, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential, “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.Sonnet BioTherapeutics Investor ContactJack YauchSolebury Strategic Communications862-754-1024jyauch@soleburystrat.comSOURCE: Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.View source version on accesswire.com: https:

It opened the trading session at $0.2773, the shares rose to $0.2808 and dropped to $0.1904, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONN points out that the company has recorded -75.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, SONN reached to a volume of 4776666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONN shares is $6.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for SONN stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.08. With this latest performance, SONN shares dropped by -39.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.94 for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3981, while it was recorded at 0.2687 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6613 for the last 200 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8200.73. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8493.34.

Return on Total Capital for SONN is now -285.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -297.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -301.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -170.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN] managed to generate an average of -$2,476,820 per employee.Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. [SONN]

