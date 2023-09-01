Sempra [SRE] moved down -0.89: Why It’s Important

Sempra [NYSE: SRE] closed the trading session at $70.22 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.15, while the highest price level was $71.41. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 6:53 AM that Sempra Infrastructure and Leading Japanese Consortium to Develop Carbon-Neutral Gas Production and LNG Supply Chain.

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), today announced an agreement with a consortium comprised of Tokyo Gas Company, Ltd., Osaka Gas Company, Ltd., Toho Gas Company., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation to participate in the evaluation of a proposed project to produce e-natural gas, a form of carbon recycling, in the U.S. Gulf Coast. If the project is successful, it could be the first link of an international supply chain of liquified e-natural gas, a synthetic gas produced from renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide.

The consortium is comprised of three of the leading gas utilities in Japan and Mitsubishi Corporation which have been conducting preliminary feasibility work on the project since 2022. With the addition of Sempra Infrastructure, the companies seek to advance the energy transition through the global market of liquified e-natural gas.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.12 percent and weekly performance of -0.79 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, SRE reached to a volume of 3405930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sempra [SRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRE shares is $90.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sempra shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sempra is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

SRE stock trade performance evaluation

Sempra [SRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, SRE shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.93 for Sempra [SRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.62, while it was recorded at 71.18 for the last single week of trading, and 75.90 for the last 200 days.

Sempra [SRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sempra [SRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.67 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Sempra’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.75.

Return on Total Capital for SRE is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sempra [SRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.64. Additionally, SRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sempra [SRE] managed to generate an average of $135,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Sempra’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sempra [SRE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sempra go to 4.14%.

Sempra [SRE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SRE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SRE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.