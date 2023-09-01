Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] is -91.62% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] price surged by 36.19 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 6:05 AM that MDA ACQUIRES DIGITAL PAYLOAD DIVISION OF SATIXFY.

Further strengthens MDA’s digital satellite capability in growing LEO constellation market.

MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA), a leading provider of advanced technology and services to the rapidly expanding global space industry, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire SatixFy Space Systems UK Ltd. (SSS), the digital payload division of SatixFy Communications Ltd. (NYSE AMERICAN: SATX), and other strategic considerations. The transaction, valued at US$40 million, will help further strengthen MDA’s global leadership position in the growing market for digital satellite communications solutions.

A sum of 35662204 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 306.63K shares. Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.81 and dropped to a low of $0.55 until finishing in the latest session at $0.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satixfy Communications Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.63. With this latest performance, SATX shares gained by 99.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.56 for Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3870, while it was recorded at 0.5060 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1362 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] shares currently have an operating margin of -325.55 and a Gross Margin at +46.93. Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3743.54.

Return on Total Capital for SATX is now -33.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -381.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -526.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -285.23. Additionally, SATX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 218.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] managed to generate an average of -$2,082,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Satixfy Communications Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SATX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SATX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.