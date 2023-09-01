RingCentral Inc. [RNG] is -12.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RingCentral Inc. [NYSE: RNG] gained 4.42% on the last trading session, reaching $30.93 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Republic Airways Selects RingCentral to Power Communications for Aviation Professionals.

Improved Employee Communications and Microsoft Teams Integration Were Key Deciding Factors.

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of AI-powered global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced Republic Airways, one of the largest regional airlines in the U.S. that operates through its partners’ brands – American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express – has selected RingCentral MVP® (Message Video Phone™) and RingCentral Contact Center™ to power more effective employee communications.

RingCentral Inc. represents 95.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.89 billion with the latest information. RNG stock price has been found in the range of $29.96 to $31.355.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, RNG reached a trading volume of 2553994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RingCentral Inc. [RNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNG shares is $44.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for RingCentral Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RingCentral Inc. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for RNG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for RNG stock

RingCentral Inc. [RNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.15. With this latest performance, RNG shares dropped by -22.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for RingCentral Inc. [RNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.39, while it was recorded at 29.83 for the last single week of trading, and 34.11 for the last 200 days.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RingCentral Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RingCentral Inc. [RNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RingCentral Inc. go to -2.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at RingCentral Inc. [RNG]

The top three institutional holders of RNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.