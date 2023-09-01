Oppenheimer lifts Synchrony Financial [SYF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] loss -0.25% on the last trading session, reaching $32.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synchrony Celebrates National Service Dog Month with Canine Companions.

Synchrony to Donate $85,000 to Nonprofit Matching People with Disabilities with Expertly Trained Service Dogs at No Cost to Recipients.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, today announced an expansion of a longstanding partnership with Canine Companions. The partnership includes an $85,000 donation from Synchrony to support the nonprofit’s commitment to enhance the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with expertly trained service dogs at no cost. Synchrony began its relationship with Canine Companions more than eight years ago and has previously donated more than $250,000 to the organization.

Synchrony Financial represents 422.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.54 billion with the latest information. SYF stock price has been found in the range of $32.065 to $32.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 4471454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.03. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.93, while it was recorded at 32.20 for the last single week of trading, and 32.94 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.