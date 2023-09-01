OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Is Currently 8.57 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] gained 8.57% or 0.02 points to close at $0.19 with a heavy trading volume of 2493692 shares. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that OpGen Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Total revenue for the first half of 2023 was approximately $1.65 million, an increase of approximately 15% compared to approximately $1.44 million in the first half of 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.1832, the shares rose to $0.229 and dropped to $0.1829, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OPGN points out that the company has recorded -82.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 322.49K shares, OPGN reached to a volume of 2493692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for OPGN stock

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.74. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -67.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.28 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5244, while it was recorded at 0.1756 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4117 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -852.18 and a Gross Margin at -31.32. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1429.96.

Return on Total Capital for OPGN is now -50.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -112.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.66. Additionally, OPGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OpGen Inc. [OPGN] managed to generate an average of -$372,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at OpGen Inc. [OPGN]

