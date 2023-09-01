Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $66

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OLLI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.73%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

~ Raising Fiscal Year Sales and Earnings Outlook ~.

Over the last 12 months, OLLI stock rose by 36.64%. The one-year Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.46. The average equity rating for OLLI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.76 billion, with 61.97 million shares outstanding and 61.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, OLLI stock reached a trading volume of 3156720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OLLI shares is $72.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OLLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OLLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for OLLI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

OLLI Stock Performance Analysis:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.73. With this latest performance, OLLI shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OLLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.69, while it was recorded at 74.45 for the last single week of trading, and 60.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.76 and a Gross Margin at +34.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for OLLI is now 8.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.39. Additionally, OLLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] managed to generate an average of $9,607 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 975.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

OLLI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OLLI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. go to 15.10%.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. [OLLI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OLLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OLLI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OLLI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.