MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is 93.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 1.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $381.30. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MongoDB, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Total Revenue of $423.8 million, up 40% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 45,000 Customers as of July 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2929994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MongoDB Inc. stands at 4.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.08%.

The market cap for MDB stock reached $26.71 billion, with 70.18 million shares outstanding and 68.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 2929994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $396.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 15.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 33.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDB in the course of the last twelve months was 1117.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.20.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.70. With this latest performance, MDB shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 389.46, while it was recorded at 368.40 for the last single week of trading, and 268.29 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.87. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$74,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.