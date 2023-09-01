MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] is -2.18% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MDU Resources Group Inc. [NYSE: MDU] gained 0.89% or 0.18 points to close at $20.36 with a heavy trading volume of 8714022 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM that MDU Resources Publishes 2022 Sustainability Report.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU) has set a methane emissions reduction target of 30% by 2035, compared to 2022 levels, for its natural gas utility segment. This commitment and other highlights of MDU Resources’ environmental, social and governance efforts are included in the company’s recently published sustainability report.

“Natural gas is a critical fuel for industry, home-heating and electricity generation in the northern states we serve, and we want to do our part to minimize emissions while ensuring safe, reliable service for our customers,” said Nicole A. Kivisto, president and CEO of MDU Resources’ utility companies, which include Cascade Natural Gas Corporation, Intermountain Gas Company and Montana-Dakota Utilities Co.

It opened the trading session at $20.27, the shares rose to $20.40 and dropped to $20.195, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MDU points out that the company has recorded -5.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, MDU reached to a volume of 8714022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDU shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MDU Resources Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDU Resources Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for MDU stock

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, MDU shares dropped by -8.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.00 for MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.10, while it was recorded at 20.19 for the last single week of trading, and 20.87 for the last 200 days.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.72. MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.27.

Return on Total Capital for MDU is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.43. Additionally, MDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU] managed to generate an average of $21,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.MDU Resources Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDU Resources Group Inc. go to -1.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MDU Resources Group Inc. [MDU]

