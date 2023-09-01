Maxim Group lifts BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.82 during the day while it closed the day at $1.75. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that BioLineRx Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates.

– On Track for September 9, 2023 PDUFA Target Action Date on NDA for Motixafortide in Stem Cell Mobilization (SCM) for Autologous Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma (MM) -.

– Signed Exclusive License Agreement to Motixafortide in Asia Region with Concurrent Equity Investment -.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock has also gained 42.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLRX stock has inclined by 8.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 196.66% and gained 196.61% year-on date.

The market cap for BLRX stock reached $112.77 million, with 61.53 million shares outstanding and 61.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 404.94K shares, BLRX reached a trading volume of 3057229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLRX shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

BLRX stock trade performance evaluation

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.16. With this latest performance, BLRX shares gained by 15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.17 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5264, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0662 for the last 200 days.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BLRX is now -43.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.24. Additionally, BLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,710,894 per employee.BioLineRx Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]: Institutional Ownership

