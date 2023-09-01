Masimo Corporation [MASI] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $120

Masimo Corporation [NASDAQ: MASI] closed the trading session at $114.28 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.79, while the highest price level was $116.06. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Masimo Sign Multi-year, System-wide Monitoring Agreement.

Leading Louisiana and Mississippi Healthcare Provider Standardizes 10 Hospitals on Masimo SET® and Patient SafetyNet™ to Enhance Patient Safety and Improve Patient Outcomes.

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) and Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS), a 10-hospital system headquartered in Baton Rouge and serving communities throughout Louisiana and Mississippi, have signed a multi-year agreement to implement Masimo monitoring technologies system-wide. FMOLHS hospitals are standardizing on Masimo SET® pulse oximetry, including the use of Radius PPG® tetherless pulse oximetry to ensure uninterrupted continuous patient monitoring even while patients are ambulating.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.76 percent and weekly performance of 4.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 835.64K shares, MASI reached to a volume of 2887338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Masimo Corporation [MASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MASI shares is $130.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Masimo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masimo Corporation is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

MASI stock trade performance evaluation

Masimo Corporation [MASI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, MASI shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for Masimo Corporation [MASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.58, while it was recorded at 113.17 for the last single week of trading, and 156.39 for the last 200 days.

Masimo Corporation [MASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masimo Corporation [MASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.13 and a Gross Margin at +52.01. Masimo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.05.

Return on Total Capital for MASI is now 11.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.84. Additionally, MASI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masimo Corporation [MASI] managed to generate an average of $14,495 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Masimo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Masimo Corporation [MASI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masimo Corporation go to 11.90%.

Masimo Corporation [MASI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MASI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MASI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.