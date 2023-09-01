Market cap of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] reaches 1.63B – now what?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $5.50 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.331, while the highest price level was $5.54. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:23 PM that Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Record Revenue and Strong Operating Results in Second Quarter 2023.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (“Sandstorm Gold Royalties”, “Sandstorm” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SAND), (TSX: SSL) has released its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.56 percent and weekly performance of 2.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.18 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 3624400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $8.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.80. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.92 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.30, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.09 and a Gross Margin at +43.79. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.69.

Return on Total Capital for SAND is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.31. Additionally, SAND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] managed to generate an average of $3,778,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.