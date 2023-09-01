Market cap of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] reaches 32.28B – now what?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] traded at a low on 08/31/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $98.77. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that LyondellBasell Announces Quarterly Dividend.

LyondellBasell today announced it has declared a dividend of $1.25 per share, to be paid September 5, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 28, 2023, with an ex-dividend date of August 25, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3452517 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at 1.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.76%.

The market cap for LYB stock reached $32.28 billion, with 325.00 million shares outstanding and 258.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, LYB reached a trading volume of 3452517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $100.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LYB stock performed recently?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.59, while it was recorded at 98.07 for the last single week of trading, and 91.42 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -1.05%.

Insider trade positions for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LYB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LYB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.