Market cap of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] reaches 35.91B – now what?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [NYSE: CM] plunged by -$1.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $40.05 during the day while it closed the day at $39.61. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 5:57 AM that CIBC Declares Dividends for the Quarter Ending October 31, 2023.

CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.87 per share on common shares for the quarter ending October 31, 2023 payable on October 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock has also loss -0.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CM stock has declined by -3.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.19% and lost -2.08% year-on date.

The market cap for CM stock reached $35.91 billion, with 912.30 million shares outstanding and 893.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, CM reached a trading volume of 3192624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CM shares is $43.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 188.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.24.

CM stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, CM shares dropped by -6.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.01, while it was recorded at 40.21 for the last single week of trading, and 42.96 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.01.

Return on Total Capital for CM is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 306.74. Additionally, CM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] managed to generate an average of $123,347 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce go to 2.00%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce [CM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.