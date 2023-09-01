Market cap of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] reaches 5.44M – now what?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLR] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 16.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.85. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PLOS ONE Publishes Data on Allarity Therapeutics’ DRP® Companion Diagnostic for Dovitinib.

– The DRP®-Dovitinib companion diagnostic demonstrated an ability to identify advanced renal cell carcinoma patients that have improved clinical benefit from dovitinib treatment, as compared to unselected patients.

BOSTON (August 30, 2023) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (Allarity or the Company) (Nasdaq: ALLR), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, announced today the publication of its clinical validation of a novel drug-specific DRP®-companion diagnostic (CDx) for dovitinib in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE. Data showed that the DRP®-Dovitinib CDx was able to identify a subgroup of advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) patients that have improved clinical benefit from treatment with dovitinib, as compared to unselected patients. PLOS ONE published the paper online today titled, “A novel drug-specific mRNA biomarker predictor for selection of patients responding to dovitinib treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and other solid tumors.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6385326 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.71%.

The market cap for ALLR stock reached $5.44 million, with 2.73 million shares outstanding and 2.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 651.94K shares, ALLR reached a trading volume of 6385326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has ALLR stock performed recently?

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, ALLR shares dropped by -26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.91 for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.2934, while it was recorded at 1.6460 for the last single week of trading, and 175.0908 for the last 200 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALLR is now -132.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -141.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.62. Additionally, ALLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR] managed to generate an average of -$1,784,222 per employee.Allarity Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Allarity Therapeutics Inc. [ALLR]

The top three institutional holders of ALLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ALLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ALLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.