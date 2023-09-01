Market Analysts see Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gaining to $138. Time to buy?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 2.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $101.38. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 6:08 PM that Wynn Resorts Announces Early Results and Upsizing of Tender Offer for Cash by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC for its 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (“Wynn Resorts”) today announced the early results and upsizing of the previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, to purchase a portion of Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Capital Corp.’s outstanding 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). Wynn Las Vegas, LLC has amended the terms of the Tender Offer to increase the aggregate principal amount of Notes subject to the Tender Offer (the “Tender Cap”) from $300,000,000 to $400,000,000. The Tender Offer is subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated August 10, 2023 (as amended by this press release and as it may be further amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth, among other things, the principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 23, 2023 (such date, the “Early Tender Date”):.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2922341 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wynn Resorts Limited stands at 2.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for WYNN stock reached $11.55 billion, with 112.89 million shares outstanding and 96.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2922341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $128.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for WYNN in the course of the last twelve months was 57.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.17. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.29, while it was recorded at 98.22 for the last single week of trading, and 101.26 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.97 and a Gross Margin at +17.95. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.28.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -2.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.49. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$15,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

