Market Analysts see Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] gaining to $150. Time to buy?

Manhattan Associates Inc. [NASDAQ: MANH] loss -0.32% or -0.65 points to close at $202.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3548935 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM that Manhattan Associates Wins Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year Award for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it has been named “Google Cloud Industry Solution Technology Partner of the Year” in the Retail & CPG category. The award recognizes Manhattan for its innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and best-in-class use of Google Cloud across the globe. The Manhattan Active® Suite of supply chain commerce solutions run on Google Cloud to give the world’s top brands increased scalability, security, and resiliency.

Manhattan is a leader in supply chain and omnichannel retail solutions, including end-to-end warehouse, transportation, order, inventory management and point-of-sale SaaS applications that work together seamlessly to help brands break down silos of information, improve visibility, optimize operations and increase profitability.

It opened the trading session at $202.25, the shares rose to $205.70 and dropped to $201.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MANH points out that the company has recorded 38.03% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -89.05% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 381.43K shares, MANH reached to a volume of 3548935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MANH shares is $209.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MANH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Manhattan Associates Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manhattan Associates Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for MANH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MANH in the course of the last twelve months was 65.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for MANH stock

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.67. With this latest performance, MANH shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MANH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 193.12, while it was recorded at 198.49 for the last single week of trading, and 158.14 for the last 200 days.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.91 and a Gross Margin at +52.43. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.81.

Return on Total Capital for MANH is now 57.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.83. Additionally, MANH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH] managed to generate an average of $31,074 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.Manhattan Associates Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MANH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manhattan Associates Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Manhattan Associates Inc. [MANH]

The top three institutional holders of MANH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MANH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MANH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.