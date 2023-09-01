Market Analysts see Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gaining to $425. Time to buy?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [NASDAQ: LULU] gained 1.20% or 4.53 points to close at $381.26 with a heavy trading volume of 3166840 shares. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that lululemon athletica inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Revenue increased 18% to $2.2 billionComparable sales increased 11%, or increased 13% on a constant dollar basisDiluted EPS of $2.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

It opened the trading session at $379.27, the shares rose to $382.89 and dropped to $378.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LULU points out that the company has recorded 22.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -37.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, LULU reached to a volume of 3166840 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LULU shares is $420.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LULU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lululemon Athletica Inc. is set at 8.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for LULU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LULU in the course of the last twelve months was 77.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for LULU stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, LULU shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LULU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.76 for Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 378.03, while it was recorded at 372.83 for the last single week of trading, and 349.73 for the last 200 days.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for LULU is now 44.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.99. Additionally, LULU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU] managed to generate an average of $25,141 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.54.Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LULU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. go to 16.92%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lululemon Athletica Inc. [LULU]

The top three institutional holders of LULU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LULU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LULU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.