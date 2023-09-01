Market Analysts see Five Below Inc. [FIVE] falling to $220. Time to buy?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] slipped around -10.99 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $171.96 at the close of the session, down -6.01%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Five Below, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Net Sales Increase of 13.5%.

Q2 Comparable Sales Increase of 2.7% with a 4.5% Increase in Comparable Transactions.

Five Below Inc. stock is now -2.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FIVE Stock saw the intraday high of $181.50 and lowest of $171.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 220.19, which means current price is +3.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 652.44K shares, FIVE reached a trading volume of 2490721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Five Below Inc. [FIVE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $221.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Sep-01-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 79.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has FIVE stock performed recently?

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, FIVE shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.97, while it was recorded at 178.89 for the last single week of trading, and 191.51 for the last 200 days.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.50.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 13.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.90. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $11,942 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 21.55%.

Insider trade positions for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]

The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FIVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FIVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.