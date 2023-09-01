Market Analysts see EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a low on 08/31/23, posting a -0.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVgo and Amazon Launch Seamless EV Charger Navigation Experience with Alexa.

Alexa-enabled vehicles and automotive accessories can help drivers locate nearby charging stations while on the road.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the debut of an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience with Amazon. Drivers with Alexa-enabled vehicles as well as automotive accessories like Echo Auto can now ask Alexa to help them find and navigate to nearby EV charging stations. This announcement follows the company’s previous news of supporting Amazon’s voice-initiated EV driver experience during CES 2023, building on EVgo’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2896305 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 5.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.09%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $1.17 billion, with 299.19 million shares outstanding and 102.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 2896305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.30.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.91. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.23 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.25, while it was recorded at 4.01 for the last single week of trading, and 5.25 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EVgo Inc. [EVGO] managed to generate an average of -$94,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.