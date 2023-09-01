Market Analysts see Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBU] price plunged by -1.83 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Caribou Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRBU), a leading clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company, today announced the company’s participation in the following investor conferences:.

A sum of 1960732 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.20M shares. Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $6.05 and dropped to a low of $5.88 until finishing in the latest session at $5.89.

The one-year CRBU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.31. The average equity rating for CRBU stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBU shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caribou Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

CRBU Stock Performance Analysis:

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.66. With this latest performance, CRBU shares dropped by -16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.20, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caribou Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] shares currently have an operating margin of -768.17 and a Gross Margin at +73.71. Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -717.79.

Return on Total Capital for CRBU is now -29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.22. Additionally, CRBU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] managed to generate an average of -$725,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Caribou Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

CRBU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caribou Biosciences Inc. go to -10.60%.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. [CRBU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CRBU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRBU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRBU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.