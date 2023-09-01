Market Analysts see Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] falling to $10. Time to buy?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ACER] jumped around 0.67 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 109.84%. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Zevra Therapeutics to Acquire Acer Therapeutics, Expanding its Rare Disease Portfolio and Adding Commercial Product.

Proposed acquisition of Acer for $15M in Zevra stock plus Contingent Value Rights (CVRs) and Zevra’s purchase of Acer’s secured debt in capital efficient structure.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Zevra to assume commercialization efforts of OLPRUVA™, recently approved for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCDs).

Acer Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -49.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACER Stock saw the intraday high of $1.7599 and lowest of $0.9131 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.56, which means current price is +132.09% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 143.00K shares, ACER reached a trading volume of 131834169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACER shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019.

How has ACER stock performed recently?

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 113.69. With this latest performance, ACER shares gained by 55.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.48 for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8117, while it was recorded at 0.7385 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4074 for the last 200 days.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER] managed to generate an average of -$795,070 per employee.Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Acer Therapeutics Inc. [ACER]

The top three institutional holders of ACER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ACER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ACER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.