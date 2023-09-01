Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Is Currently -6.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, down -6.57%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Karyopharm Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress.

– Achieved Second Quarter 2023 Total Revenue of $37.6 Million and U.S. XPOVIO® (selinexor) Net Product Revenue of $28.5 Million –.

– Maintains Full Year 2023 Total Revenue Guidance of $145 Million to $160 Million, Including U.S. XPOVIO Net Product Revenue Guidance of $110 Million to $125 Million –.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -62.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KPTI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.01, which means current price is +0.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 3530519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $6.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.08 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6531, while it was recorded at 1.3660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9512 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

