International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently 0.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] gained 0.32% or 0.11 points to close at $34.92 with a heavy trading volume of 3214830 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Renewable Solutions Roadmap: Global Cellulose Fibers.

International Paper CompanyOriginally published in International Paper’s 2022 Sustainability ReportAlign with customers and deliver against market needs across four pillars:Replacing plastic and petroleum-based materialsWe support our customers’ goals to increase use of cellulosic materials for absorbent hygiene applications, resulting in improved end-of-life solutions such as recyclability and compostability.For example, our Helix® fibers create performance advantages with excellent fluid management due to fast liquid acquisition and the impressive ability to wick against gravity.Reducing life cycle impacts, including greenhouse gas emissions, waste and water useWe focus on ways to make new products with less waste and reduced life-cycle impacts across GHG and water.In 2022, for instance, we introduced FloraCel®, a new brand for our specialty products. Wood pulps used to produce textiles like FloraCel® serve as extenders to dissolving wood pulp and provide a low-cost, performance-enhancing renewable solution to textile producers.These wood-based cellulosic products require substantially less land to grow and significantly less water and pesticides than cotton, resulting in reduced life-cycle impact.Minimizing overall raw material consumptionWe optimize manufacturing processes for new products including feminine care pads, resulting in significant reduction and better utilization of raw materials used in production.For example, our Elegance® fluff pulp improves densification, providing a thinner absorbent core that reduces material use. With greater density, wicking distance and overall utilization increase, Elegance® reduces product weight while maintaining the same excellent absorption properties of all IP’s SuperSoft™ fluff pulps. In addition, a thinner product helps optimize packaging, enabling transport of more products per shipment, which could result in fewer trucks on the road. We estimate that the reduction in trucks used to ship products made with Elegance® versus products made with regular fluff pulp from the manufacturing site to the retailer could result in CO2 emissions reductions up to 13%.Improving end-of-life solutions, including compostability and recyclabilityWe work with customers to enable use of 100% cellulosic fiber for wipes applications, which can be biodegradable and compostable, unlike those made from plastic.As a part of this work we focus on achieving a minimum of 50% of projects in the innovation pipeline to support renewable solutions. We do this via customer collaborations and partnerships, as well as by tracking projects within our innovation pipeline that include sustainability and

It opened the trading session at $34.93, the shares rose to $34.94 and dropped to $34.725, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IP points out that the company has recorded -6.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, IP reached to a volume of 3214830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 13.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for IP stock

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -4.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.45, while it was recorded at 34.56 for the last single week of trading, and 34.84 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

International Paper Company [IP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at International Paper Company [IP]

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.