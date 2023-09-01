ING Groep N.V. [ING] gain 16.27% so far this year. What now?

ING Groep N.V. [NYSE: ING] loss -3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $14.15 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 2:00 AM that Progress on share buyback programme.

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of our €1.5 billion share buyback programme announced on 11 May 2023, we repurchased 24,757,856 shares during the week of 21 August 2023 up to and including 25 August 2023.

ING Groep N.V. represents 3.62 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.39 billion with the latest information. ING stock price has been found in the range of $14.085 to $14.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, ING reached a trading volume of 3149620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ING Groep N.V. [ING]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ING shares is $19.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ING stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ING Groep N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ING Groep N.V. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ING stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 86.08.

Trading performance analysis for ING stock

ING Groep N.V. [ING] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, ING shares dropped by -0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ING stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for ING Groep N.V. [ING]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ING Groep N.V. [ING] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.45. ING Groep N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.97.

Return on Total Capital for ING is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 352.90. Additionally, ING Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ING Groep N.V. [ING] managed to generate an average of $60,466 per employee.

ING Groep N.V. [ING]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ING Groep N.V. go to 13.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at ING Groep N.V. [ING]

The top three institutional holders of ING stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ING stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ING stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.