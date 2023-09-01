Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $168

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts Collaborates with IMG and Fashion House Proenza Schouler for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

Iconic hotel brand brings high-end fashion and luxury hospitality to the forefront of NYFW experience.

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, a global leader and innovator in the luxury sphere, known for its world-class service and unforgettable experiences, today announced a first-time sponsorship with IMG for New York Fashion Week: The Shows, Sept. 9-13. In addition to participating in a curated NYFW: The Talks produced by IMG, renowned fashion house Proenza Schouler, founded by designer duo Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, will present a look inspired by the Waldorf Astoria woman further positioning the award-winning hospitality brand at the forefront of innovation and at the crux of culture and fashion.

Over the last 12 months, HLT stock rose by 17.20%. The one-year Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.87. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $38.90 billion, with 264.00 million shares outstanding and 256.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, HLT stock reached a trading volume of 2653086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $163.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.54, while it was recorded at 148.93 for the last single week of trading, and 142.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.77 and a Gross Margin at +28.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now 23.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.59. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of $7,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

HLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. go to 16.05%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.