HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] gain 6.17% so far this year. What now?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] loss -1.22% or -0.68 points to close at $55.09 with a heavy trading volume of 2461826 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 6:40 AM that HF Sinclair Board of Directors Authorizes $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair” or the “Company”) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. This authorization replaces all existing share repurchase authorizations, of which there was approximately $5 million remaining under the Company’s prior $1 billion share repurchase program authorized in September 2022. Share repurchases under the program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions. Privately negotiated repurchases from REH Company are also authorized under this share repurchase program, subject to REH Company’s interest and other limitations. The timing and amount of share repurchases, including any repurchases from REH Company, will depend on market conditions and corporate, tax, regulatory and other relevant considerations. This share repurchase program may be discontinued at any time by the Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to announce the new $1 billion share repurchase program, which we believe demonstrates our ongoing commitment to return excess free cash flow to shareholders,” said Tim Go, Chief Executive Officer and President of HF Sinclair.

It opened the trading session at $55.71, the shares rose to $55.71 and dropped to $54.77, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DINO points out that the company has recorded 5.78% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -48.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, DINO reached to a volume of 2461826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DINO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for DINO stock

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, DINO shares gained by 6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.87 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.03, while it was recorded at 56.14 for the last single week of trading, and 50.09 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +11.82. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for DINO is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.25. Additionally, DINO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] managed to generate an average of $553,935 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.42.HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 3.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]

The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DINO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DINO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.