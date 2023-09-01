HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] plunged by -$1.37 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $63.175 during the day while it closed the day at $62.31.

HDFC Bank Limited stock has also loss -1.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HDB stock has declined by -3.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.51% and lost -8.92% year-on date.

The market cap for HDB stock reached $142.12 billion, with 2.52 billion shares outstanding and 2.52 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 2659351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $82.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019.

HDB stock trade performance evaluation

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, HDB shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.92, while it was recorded at 63.16 for the last single week of trading, and 67.26 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.94. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.42.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.03. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] managed to generate an average of $2,655,385 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 15.40%.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HDB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HDB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HDB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.