Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell -0.04% so far this year. What now?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] loss -0.71% or -0.16 points to close at $22.24 with a heavy trading volume of 4048259 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Jefferies Conference on September 7.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading consumer packaging company, announced today that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Thursday, September 7th at 11:30am ET.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The presentation will be in the form of a fireside chat. The discussion will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

It opened the trading session at $22.41, the shares rose to $22.52 and dropped to $22.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GPK points out that the company has recorded -8.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 4048259 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $29.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 13.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for GPK stock

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -4.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.26, while it was recorded at 22.12 for the last single week of trading, and 23.73 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 25.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]

The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GPK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GPK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.