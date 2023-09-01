Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD] Is Currently 0.40 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Goosehead Insurance Inc [NASDAQ: GSHD] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $69.86 price per share at the time. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM that Goosehead Insurance and Jackson Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 1:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASD: GSHD) will replace NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is acquiring NuVasive in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Goosehead Insurance Inc represents 23.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.58 billion with the latest information. GSHD stock price has been found in the range of $69.26 to $70.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 202.95K shares, GSHD reached a trading volume of 4948396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSHD shares is $72.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSHD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Goosehead Insurance Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goosehead Insurance Inc is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSHD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GSHD in the course of the last twelve months was 160.20.

Trading performance analysis for GSHD stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.50. With this latest performance, GSHD shares gained by 8.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSHD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.79, while it was recorded at 65.46 for the last single week of trading, and 51.51 for the last 200 days.

Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.84. Goosehead Insurance Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.27.

Return on Total Capital for GSHD is now 8.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.89. Additionally, GSHD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,421.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD] managed to generate an average of $396 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.

Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSHD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goosehead Insurance Inc go to 40.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Goosehead Insurance Inc [GSHD]

The top three institutional holders of GSHD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GSHD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GSHD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.