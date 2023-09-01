For The Mosaic Company [MOS], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $39.25 during the day while it closed the day at $38.85. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Bruce Bodine to Succeed Joc O’Rourke as President and CEO of The Mosaic Company.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced that Joc O’Rourke intends to retire and that Mosaic’s Board of Directors has unanimously elected Bruce Bodine, currently SVP – North America, to succeed Mr. O’Rourke as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2024. Mr. O’Rourke relinquished the title of President effective immediately and will resign as CEO and a member of the Mosaic Board of Directors effective December 31, 2023, after which Mr. O’Rourke will serve as a Senior Advisor until mid-2024. Mr. Bodine has been elected President of the company and a member of the Mosaic Board of Directors effective immediately.”Joc’s leadership over the past 8 years strengthened Mosaic,” said Greg Ebel, Chairman of Mosaic’s Board of Directors. “The company today is larger, more geographically diverse, more resilient and in excellent financial condition. My fellow directors join me in wishing him all the best as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement. The board has full confidence in Bruce and the other members of Mosaic’s talented Senior Leadership Team. Together they will build on Joc’s legacy of success on behalf of all Mosaic stakeholders.””I am proud of Mosaic’s accomplishments over the past decade, and I know Bruce will lead the company to still greater success,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “It has been a tremendous privilege to serve as President and CEO alongside Mosaic’s thousands of exceptionally talented people around the world.”Mr. Bodine has worked for Mosaic and its predecessor company for many years and held a number of executive roles, including Senior Vice President – Potash, Senior Vice President – Phosphates, and Vice President-Supply Chain. In his role as SVP – North America he also led the North American Sales team. Additionally, he led the integration of Mosaic’s North America Businesses and currently leads enterprise-wide operations.”I am grateful for the support of the Mosaic Board of Directors and my extremely talented management team colleagues,” Mr. Bodine said. “Joc’s leadership made Mosaic stronger. We will continue to meet Mosaic’s noble mission-to help the world grow the food it needs-while operating safely and responsibly.”About The Mosaic CompanyThe Mosaic Company is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about proposed or pending future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political and economic instability and changes in government policies in Brazil and other countries in which we have operations; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the economic impact and operating impacts of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations and those of joint ventures in which Mosaic participates, including the performance of the Wa'ad Al Shamal Phosphate Company (also known as MWSPC), the future success of current plans for MWSPC and any future changes in those plans; difficulties with realization of the benefits of our natural gas based pricing ammonia supply agreement with CF Industries, Inc., including the risk that the cost savings initially anticipated from the agreement may not be fully realized over its term or that the price of natural gas or ammonia during the term are at levels at which the pricing is disadvantageous to Mosaic; customer defaults; the effects of Mosaic's decisions to exit business operations or locations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, implementation of numeric water quality standards for the discharge of nutrients into Florida waterways or efforts to reduce the flow of excess nutrients into the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf of Mexico or elsewhere; further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; resolution of global tax audit activity; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, Canadian resources taxes and royalties, or the costs of the MWSPC.

The Mosaic Company stock has also gained 0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MOS stock has inclined by 22.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.48% and lost -10.98% year-on date.

The market cap for MOS stock reached $12.76 billion, with 332.20 million shares outstanding and 330.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, MOS reached a trading volume of 4462794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $43.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MOS stock trade performance evaluation

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, MOS shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.44 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.26, while it was recorded at 38.77 for the last single week of trading, and 43.22 for the last 200 days.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +29.30. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.73.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 33.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $264,024 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The Mosaic Company [MOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.