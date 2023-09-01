For News Corporation [NWSA], Analyst sees a rise to $27.50. What next?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 0.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.49. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 4:15 PM that News Corp to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023. The session will begin at 11:10 AM EDT (8:10 AM PDT).

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3098417 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of News Corporation stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.10%.

The market cap for NWSA stock reached $12.31 billion, with 572.80 million shares outstanding and 491.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 3098417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $26.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 20.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 9.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.01 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.10, while it was recorded at 21.13 for the last single week of trading, and 18.64 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for News Corporation [NWSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to -2.38%.

Insider trade positions for News Corporation [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.