For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX], Analyst sees a drop to $52. What next?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KNX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $55.28 during the day while it closed the day at $54.82. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation and TriumphPay Bring Security and Speed to Carrier Payments.

Knight-Swift senior vice president of Logistics Reed Stultz commented, “Our relationship with TriumphPay enables us to continue to improve our technology and the payment experience for our carriers, provide transparency to the payments process and empower more professional drivers to grow their business, even in current market conditions.”.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KNX stock has declined by -1.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.10% and gained 4.60% year-on date.

The market cap for KNX stock reached $8.97 billion, with 161.12 million shares outstanding and 156.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, KNX reached a trading volume of 2477020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNX shares is $62.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

KNX stock trade performance evaluation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.92. With this latest performance, KNX shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.77, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 56.26 for the last 200 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.52. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.38.

Return on Total Capital for KNX is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.05. Additionally, KNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] managed to generate an average of $27,064 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. go to 6.71%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. [KNX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KNX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KNX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.