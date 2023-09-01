Femasys Inc. [FEMY] Revenue clocked in at $1.20 million, down -51.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Femasys Inc. [NASDAQ: FEMY] price plunged by -1.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Femasys Inc. Obtains Medical Device Establishment License from Health Canada.

“Obtaining an MDEL license is another milestone achieved and key step to entering the Canadian marketplace,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, founder, president and chief executive officer of Femasys. “We are thrilled to provide women in Canada access to Femasys’ medical products for infertility treatment and diagnosis, as well as cervical cancer diagnosis.”.

A sum of 2470992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.61M shares. Femasys Inc. shares reached a high of $0.475 and dropped to a low of $0.40 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The one-year FEMY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.82. The average equity rating for FEMY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Femasys Inc. [FEMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FEMY shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FEMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Femasys Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FEMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

FEMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Femasys Inc. [FEMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.48. With this latest performance, FEMY shares dropped by -21.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FEMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.55 for Femasys Inc. [FEMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4794, while it was recorded at 0.4362 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8937 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Femasys Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Femasys Inc. [FEMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -961.71 and a Gross Margin at -10.35. Femasys Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -944.62.

Return on Total Capital for FEMY is now -53.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Femasys Inc. [FEMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.57. Additionally, FEMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Femasys Inc. [FEMY] managed to generate an average of -$335,123 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Femasys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Femasys Inc. [FEMY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FEMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FEMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FEMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.