Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] moved down -0.19: Why It’s Important

Essential Utilities Inc. [NYSE: WTRG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.63%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 2:04 PM that Essential Utilities named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies list for second consecutive year.

Company lauded for environmental stewardship, sustainability and governance (ESG) work.

For the second consecutive year, Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is once again named to Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies in America. The list spotlights public companies with successful environmental, sustainability, and corporate governance (ESG) outcomes.

Over the last 12 months, WTRG stock dropped by -25.35%. The one-year Essential Utilities Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.23. The average equity rating for WTRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.57 billion, with 264.42 million shares outstanding and 264.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, WTRG stock reached a trading volume of 2437496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTRG shares is $52.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Essential Utilities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Essential Utilities Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WTRG Stock Performance Analysis:

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.63. With this latest performance, WTRG shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.86, while it was recorded at 37.08 for the last single week of trading, and 43.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Essential Utilities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.90 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Essential Utilities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.33.

Return on Total Capital for WTRG is now 5.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.84. Additionally, WTRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] managed to generate an average of $145,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Essential Utilities Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

WTRG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Essential Utilities Inc. go to 5.40%.

Essential Utilities Inc. [WTRG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WTRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WTRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WTRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.