Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] – find out why.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] closed the trading session at $47.40 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.25, while the highest price level was $47.81. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Declares an Increased Third Quarter 2023 Cash Dividend of $0.73 Per Share.

While the Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends for the foreseeable future, all subsequent dividends will be reviewed quarterly and declared by the Board of Directors at its discretion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.58 percent and weekly performance of 3.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, GLPI reached to a volume of 2484384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $55.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLPI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.21.

GLPI stock trade performance evaluation

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, GLPI shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.72, while it was recorded at 46.62 for the last single week of trading, and 50.41 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.63 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.16.

Return on Total Capital for GLPI is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.46. Additionally, GLPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] managed to generate an average of $40,248,294 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 8.41%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GLPI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GLPI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.