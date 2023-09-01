Denbury Inc. [DEN] moved down -0.02: Why It’s Important

Denbury Inc. [NYSE: DEN] closed the trading session at $91.58 on 08/31/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.20, while the highest price level was $92.35. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Denbury Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today released its second quarter 2023 results. As a result of the Company’s pending merger with Exxon Mobil Corporation (“ExxonMobil”), Denbury will not be hosting a webcast / conference call, which had previously been scheduled to take place tomorrow, August 4, nor posting supplemental materials regarding its quarterly results or future outlook.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.24 percent and weekly performance of 4.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, DEN reached to a volume of 2527045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denbury Inc. [DEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEN shares is $96.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Denbury Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denbury Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEN in the course of the last twelve months was 169.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DEN stock trade performance evaluation

Denbury Inc. [DEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, DEN shares gained by 6.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.76 for Denbury Inc. [DEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.33, while it was recorded at 90.76 for the last single week of trading, and 87.52 for the last 200 days.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denbury Inc. [DEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.18. Denbury Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.17.

Return on Total Capital for DEN is now 53.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.20. Additionally, DEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denbury Inc. [DEN] managed to generate an average of $627,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Denbury Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denbury Inc. [DEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Denbury Inc. go to 32.60%.

Denbury Inc. [DEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.