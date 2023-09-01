BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain 15.10% so far this year. What now?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] traded at a high on 08/31/23, posting a 0.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.75. The company report on August 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM that BorgWarner’s Scope 1, 2 and 3 Emissions Reduction Targets Validated by the SBTi.

BorgWarner has received official certificate of validation for its near-term science-based targets.

BorgWarner commits to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions 85% and Scope 3 GHG emissions 25% by 2030 from a 2021 base year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2867776 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BorgWarner Inc. stands at 1.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for BWA stock reached $9.53 billion, with 235.06 million shares outstanding and 233.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 2867776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $51.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 16.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has BWA stock performed recently?

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, BWA shares dropped by -5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.83 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.81, while it was recorded at 40.49 for the last single week of trading, and 45.19 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.30 and a Gross Margin at +19.63. BorgWarner Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.97.

Return on Total Capital for BWA is now 12.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.41. Additionally, BWA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] managed to generate an average of $17,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BWA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BWA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.