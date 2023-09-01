Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] is 12.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] price surged by 2.31 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Blue Owl Capital Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.48 and NAV Per Share of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC, or the “Company” and formerly known as Owl Rock Capital Corporation) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 2475175 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.27M shares. Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares reached a high of $11.98 and dropped to a low of $11.73 until finishing in the latest session at $11.95.

The one-year OWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.86. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.31.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.75 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.65, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 11.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blue Owl Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 21.21%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.