Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] is -97.47% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [NASDAQ: BDRX] jumped around 3.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $7.99 at the close of the session, up 60.12%. The company report on July 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Launches New Corporate and Clinical Trials Websites.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: BDRX) (“Biodexa” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.biodexapharma.com as well as a patient focused website aimed at providing patients information about the therapeutic areas Biodexa is studying in it’s ongoing clinical programmes: www.resolvetrials.org.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stock is now -97.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDRX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.64 and lowest of $4.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1664.00, which means current price is +127.64% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 441.84K shares, BDRX reached a trading volume of 10563292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10.

How has BDRX stock performed recently?

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.86. With this latest performance, BDRX shares gained by 54.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.72 for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.42, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 129.74 for the last 200 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1250.07. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1095.28.

Return on Total Capital for BDRX is now -116.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.73. Additionally, BDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX] managed to generate an average of -$283,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc [BDRX]

The top three institutional holders of BDRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BDRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BDRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.