Aflac Incorporated [AFL] Stock trading around $74.57 per share: What’s Next?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] traded at a low on 08/31/23, posting a -0.15 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $74.57. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM that Legendary comeback: Aflac G.O.A.T.s Nick Saban and Deion Sanders reunite for college football.

Dynamic duo returns alongside the Aflac Duck and Gap Goat for company’s annual campaign in two new ad spots.

Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of health supplemental insurance in the U.S., is celebrating the return of the 2023-2024 college football season with a new ad campaign starring some familiar faces. Legendary coaches Nick Saban and Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders are back again with the Aflac Duck and Gap Goat for the brand’s annual college football campaign. Building on the success of last season’s introduction of the Gap Goat, the foursome reunites in a series of new spots that show how Aflac can help hardworking Americans with expenses health insurance doesn’t cover.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2772050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aflac Incorporated stands at 1.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for AFL stock reached $44.33 billion, with 600.74 million shares outstanding and 536.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 2772050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $75.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.87.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -2.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.63, while it was recorded at 74.55 for the last single week of trading, and 69.45 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aflac Incorporated [AFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. Aflac Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.54.

Return on Total Capital for AFL is now 13.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.40. Additionally, AFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] managed to generate an average of $326,114 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

