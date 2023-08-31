Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] is -1.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] gained 0.39% or 0.21 points to close at $53.84 with a heavy trading volume of 2512474 shares. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:30 AM that Yum China to Host Investor Day on September 14-15, 2023.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (“Yum China” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on September 14-15, 2023 in Xi’an, China. The two-day event will feature presentations from the Company’s management and question and answer sessions as well as visits to its restaurants, logistics center and digital center.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Presentations will begin at 8:30 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on Thursday, September 14, 2023 (8:30 p.m. US Eastern time on Wednesday, September 13, 2023). A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the day of the event. For additional information and registration details, please visit http://todayir.com/webcasting/yumc2023/. A replay of the webcast and presentation slides will also be available on the Company’s website at http://ir.yumchina.com following the event.

It opened the trading session at $53.04, the shares rose to $53.985 and dropped to $53.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YUMC points out that the company has recorded -11.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, YUMC reached to a volume of 2512474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $72.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.54, while it was recorded at 53.48 for the last single week of trading, and 58.61 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.62.

Return on Total Capital for YUMC is now 8.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.96. Additionally, YUMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] managed to generate an average of $1,105 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 36.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.