William Blair lifts WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: WSC] jumped around 0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.24 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM that WillScot Mobile Mini Expands Portfolio of Space Solutions, Establishes Leadership Position in Temporary Cold Storage.

Tim Boswell, President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “As space solutions experts, we specialize in providing value-added solutions that meet the most technically demanding needs for a wide variety of companies. The market for cold storage solutions is rapidly growing with powerful tailwinds across diverse end-markets such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, food service and distribution, retail, events, and many others. The addition of refrigerated storage capabilities to our fleet will give us the opportunity to deepen relationships with existing customers who manage temperature sensitive goods and materials and to expand within other growth markets. Cold storage solutions complement our value-added commercial approach, will leverage our unrivaled logistics and field service infrastructure, and will integrate seamlessly into our scalable operating platform. We are excited to welcome the Cold Box and A&M Cold Storage teams into WillScot Mobile Mini, as together we build upon their success to date and create the leading provider of temporary cold storage solutions in North America.”.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. stock is now -8.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WSC Stock saw the intraday high of $41.75 and lowest of $41.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.46, which means current price is +3.33% above from all time high which was touched on 03/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, WSC reached a trading volume of 3363947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $58.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 20.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has WSC stock performed recently?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, WSC shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.06 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.41, while it was recorded at 41.01 for the last single week of trading, and 46.17 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +50.08. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.90.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 10.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.60. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC] managed to generate an average of $61,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. [WSC]

The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.