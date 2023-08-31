why Campbell Soup Company [CPB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.57

Campbell Soup Company [NYSE: CPB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.41%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Campbell to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on August 31, 2023.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced that it will report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on August 31, 2023.

Mark Clouse, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Carrie Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET to review these results. The company’s fourth-quarter earnings press release will be distributed prior to the call.

Over the last 12 months, CPB stock dropped by -17.95%. The one-year Campbell Soup Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.79. The average equity rating for CPB stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.42 billion, with 299.00 million shares outstanding and 190.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, CPB stock reached a trading volume of 3126192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Campbell Soup Company [CPB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPB shares is $47.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Campbell Soup Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Campbell Soup Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPB in the course of the last twelve months was 18.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

CPB Stock Performance Analysis:

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.41. With this latest performance, CPB shares dropped by -7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.13 for Campbell Soup Company [CPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 42.06 for the last single week of trading, and 51.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Campbell Soup Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Campbell Soup Company [CPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.21. Campbell Soup Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for CPB is now 13.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.58. Additionally, CPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Campbell Soup Company [CPB] managed to generate an average of $51,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Campbell Soup Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CPB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Campbell Soup Company go to 5.63%.

Campbell Soup Company [CPB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CPB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.