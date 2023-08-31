Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] jumped around 0.16 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.48 at the close of the session, up 0.44%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Pure Storage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Record sales quarter for FlashBlade portfolio.

Pure Storage Inc. stock is now 36.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSTG Stock saw the intraday high of $37.05 and lowest of $35.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.19, which means current price is +64.77% above from all time high which was touched on 07/19/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.18M shares, PSTG reached a trading volume of 5850284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $41.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSTG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has PSTG stock performed recently?

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.97. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -3.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.28 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.10, while it was recorded at 36.05 for the last single week of trading, and 29.94 for the last 200 days.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.03 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.65.

Return on Total Capital for PSTG is now 4.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.84. Additionally, PSTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] managed to generate an average of $14,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 29.80%.

Insider trade positions for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]

